LoGuidice Educational Center Hosting Veterans Day Social Today

The LoGuidice Educational Center in Fredonia is inviting local veterans to join in a Veterans Day Social today.

The event will take place at 10:00 a.m. in the Culinary Arts classroom.

The morning will include light refreshments, a student presentation honoring veterans, and opportunities to connect with fellow veterans and share experiences with small groups of students.

Those attending should check in at the main entrance.

Those planning to attend should contact Tammy Hildebrand at 716-672-4371, ext. 2007, or Jennie Alessi at jalessi@e2ccb.org.