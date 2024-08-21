Long-Term Solutions To Deal With Homelessness In The Works

Long-term solutions to deal with the homelessness issue in Chautauqua County are in the works.

Chautauqua Opportunities Inc.‘s Homeless Coalition held a community meeting Tuesday to discuss those solutions as well as provide an update on the latest “Point In Time” count of homeless that was conducted on August 15.

Around 100 people representing non-profits and community agencies were joined by members of the public for the meeting at Northwest Arena.

COI’s Deputy Director Amanda Straight said the two hour count of the people found that there are 160 people who are living in shelters with 55 people who are unsheltered in Chautauqua County. 52 of the unsheltered people are located in the city of Jamestown. Of the 27 people that volunteers were able to interview, barriers to housing stability include mental health conditions for 80%, substance use for 70%, and physical disability for 47%. The report reveals that while a portion of people experiencing homelessness have migrated from surrounding communities, the majority are from Jamestown. To view the full report visit, https://www.chautauquaopportunities.com/chautauqua-county-homeless-coalition

Recovery Options Made Easy‘s Chief Program Officer Toni Taylor shared that the agency is working to finalize paperwork to open a Code Blue shelter for this upcoming winter season. While she could not confirm a location yet, she said they hope to be able to make an announcement by mid September. Code Blue shelters are temporary housing for when the temperature drops below 32 degrees.

Taylor said the shelter will not just be a warm space, “We’re going to have small groups there. We’re going to have almost like guest speakers come in and do small trainings whether it’s education, job skills, interview skills, how to use the resources given to them.”

Chautauqua County Department of Social Services‘ representative Charlene Johnson shared that there’s work being done to create a year-round low barrier shelter for those times when the temperatures don’t merit a Code Blue shelter.

She said the Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services is in the process of issuing a Request for Proposals for the low-barrier overnight recovery program, “We’re ear-marking $1.4 million for start up and operational expenses with the expectation that the center obtain other funding to be self-sustaining within 24 to 36 months. This is going to assist in meeting the needs of the homeless individuals that have mental health or substance abuse barriers.”

Johnson said DSS would work with whoever was awarded the funding to help individuals bridge the gap between temporary and emergency shelter.

Southern Tier Environments for Living Associate Director Gina Ward shared the update that the Gateway Lofts Project is moving forward and should have all necessary paperwork signed within the next nine months. She said this project will create 55 units for YWCA Jamestown and STEL residents and 55 units for low-income individuals.

The YWCA Jamestown shared that they will be adding one more room as part of its transitional housing, bringing the total rooms to eight. They said there is a wait list for their facility.

The Salvation Army Anew Center announced they hope to break ground this Fall on their new shelter which will help them increase their number of beds for victims of domestic violence from 13 to 19.

COI Director of Housing and Community Development Josiah Lamp said the agency’s Hope Haven Shelter that will house 18 women on Lafayette Street in Jamestown will be opening before winter.

The Homeless Coalition’s next meeting is set for September 12.