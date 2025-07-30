Lucile M. Wright Air Museum Reopens August 1

The Lucile M. Wright Air Museum in the Hotel Jamestown Building will reopen to the public on August 1.

The museum is now under the curatorship of Dennis Webster. Its mission is to cultivate an interest in aviation among young people, along with preserving the area’s aviation history and honoring the legacy of Lucile M. Wright, a 20th century aviation pioneer in Chautauqua County.

Wright Board President Ellen Maternowski, said, “We are delighted to have the museum open once again, and to have Dennis Webster as our curator. Dennis is poised to build on the fine work of our previous curator, Mark Cole of Warren, Pa.” Cole died unexpectedly in the summer of 2024.

Webster, who spent many years announcing on WJTN radio in Jamestown, is excited about the new work, saying, “I hope families will take a few minutes during the summer season to find us in the Hotel Jamestown Building and see what we have to offer.”

The museum has a full size experimental helicopter on display, a retired hot air balloon and basket, two flight simulators, and many other artifacts from over a century of powered flight. The Wright Museum also offers a background explanation of the ‘TDR-1,’ the wooden drone aircraft built and tested at the Jamestown Airport in World War II.

The museum is located on the first floor of the Hotel Jamestown. Admission is free. People of all ages are welcome. Young children should be appropriately supervised, as there are vintage items exhibited throughout the facility.

Museum hours are Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information, visit www.lucilemwrightairmuseum.org.