Man Arrested For Burglary At Hotel Jamestown

A man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing property located in the Hotel Jamestown.

Jamestown Police report they responded to the building at 110 West Third Street Sunday morning for a report of a suspicious man wandering around. While police were on their way, a caller made another report that the man had been found inside a secured area of the building and was rummaging through personal property belonging to residents of the Hotel Jamestown. The man fled the building soon after.

Officers did a search of the area and found the man hiding in dense vegetation near the Washington Street Bridge.

Police took 32-year old Mark Burch into custody after finding there were active bench warrants for his arrest. A search allegedly found methamphetamine and suboxone on him as well. Burch is charged with 2nd Degree Burglary, 3rd Degree Criminal Tampering, and Possession of Burglar Tools.

