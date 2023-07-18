Man Operating Riding Mower Dies After Being Struck By Pickup Truck

A man operating a riding mower died after being hit by a pick-up truck in the town of Portland Monday.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a motor vehicle accident just after noon on Barnes Road near Prospect Station Road.

An investigation found that the man operating the riding mower entered the road from the shoulder and directly into the path of a pick-up truck towing a trailer.

Sheriff’s deputies say the pick-up truck driver did attempt to stop but was not able to avoid striking the mower.

The driver of the riding lawn mower was seriously injured and died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The names of the people involved are not being released until families can be notified.