WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Many Memorial Day Events Planned This Weekend

Many Memorial Day Events Planned This Weekend

By Leave a Comment

There are a variety of other Memorial Day events taking place this weekend in Chautauqua County.

The Blue Star Mothers will hold their Annual Gold Star Memorial Remembrance at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25. The ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park on West Third and Logan Streets in Jamestown.

The village of Falconer will hold a parade on Monday, May 27 at 10:15 a.m. It will travel down West Main Street to North Work Street before continuing to Pine Hill Cemetery.

Cassadaga‘s Memorial Day Parade will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 27.

In the City of Dunkirk, the Dunkirk Joint Veterans Council will hold a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. in Memorial Park before the parade down Central Avenue at 11:00 a.m.

And Findley Lake will hold their Memorial Day Parade at 9:30 a.m. which then will be followed by a special program at the Litz Family Memorial Gazebo in downtown Findley Lake.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.