Maple Weekends To Be Held March 21-22, March 28-29 In NYS

New York residents are encouraged to support local maple producers during Maple Month and Maple Weekends being held during the month of March.

This year’s Maple Weekends will take place March 21 through 22 and March 28 through 29.

New York State continues to rank second in the nation in maple production. In 2025, the industry produced 829,000 gallons. In addition, New York continues to be home to the largest resource of tappable maple trees within the United States and more than 2,000 maple sugar makers.

Throughout the month of March each year and the last two weekends of the month in particular, maple farms across the state open their doors to the public to provide a chance to taste pure maple syrup, right from the source, and experience the unique family tradition of making maple syrup in New York State. Producers offer tours and pancake breakfasts, sell maple products, and demonstrate the syrup-making process, which includes the traditional system of hanging buckets on trees or more modern methods of production using vacuum systems to increase the yield of sap per tree. A searchable list of Maple Weekend events is available at mapleweekend.nysmaple.com.

Producers in the Chautauqua County region holding events during the two Maple Weekends include:

– Scott’s Farm & Greenhouse, 6029 Rt. 60, Sinclairville: Tour of sugarbush, pancake breakfast, demonstration of operation, including candy and cream making. Cotton candy and all maple products available along with greenhouse plants and honey products.

– Durow Farms Maple Products, 11250 Archer Hill Road, Randolph: Farm hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and include sugar house and sap building tours; hay ride to sap building-weather permitting, pancake breakfast from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

– Johnson Estate Winery 8419 Rt. 20, Westfield: The winery will feature their unique Maple Liqueur and French Crêpes

– Fairbanks Maple, 1968 Shaw Road, Forestville: All you can eat Pancake breakfast, maple breakfast sandwiches 8-12 Maple BBQ pulled pork 12-4. Sugar bush and sugarhouse tours and demonstrations. Self guided hiking trails, horse drawn wagon rides (weather permitting)