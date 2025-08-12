Maria Kindberg Consulting Retained As Project Lead Of The Capacity Lab

The Capacity Lab’s Leadership Team has announced that Maria Kindberg Consulting has been retained as Project Lead.

The Capacity Lab is an initiative focused on strengthening the nonprofit sector in Chautauqua County.

With a vision of building an exceptional nonprofit sector that drives transformational impact, TCL Lab works to ensure a thriving community where every person’s needs are met. As Project Lead, Kindberg will coordinate and implement The Capacity Lab’s work plan across Chautauqua County, overseeing program administration, communications, and strategic partnerships that foster collaboration and long-term organizational success.

Kindberg launched Maria Kindberg Consulting after her retirement as Executive Director of the Jamestown Community College Foundation. Her professional background in academic leadership at JCC, combined with her civic and community involvement, provides a wealth of experience for this role with TCL.

As Project Lead, Kindberg will be a visible and trusted presence throughout the county, connecting with nonprofit leaders, facilitating learning opportunities, and championing capacity-building efforts that promote long-term sustainability and impact.

Emerging from a collaboration that began in 2018, The Capacity Lab is a partnership among philanthropic collaborators who share a commitment to strengthening nonprofits as a cornerstone of community well-being. Current partners include the United Way of Chautauqua County, the Chautauqua Region, Northern Chautauqua Community Foundations, and the Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation. In addition to these local funders, TCL is supported by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.

Since its launch, TCL has made a meaningful impact across Chautauqua County’s nonprofit landscape. Hundreds of nonprofit professionals and volunteers have participated in workshops, networking events, and peer learning opportunities. Highlights include a board training series hosted with NYCON that drew 227 participants, leadership cohorts for 21 nonprofit leaders, and events like the Lenses of Humanity forum and mini-conferences, which reached over 150 organizations combined. For more information or to sign up for their newsletter, visit www.thecapacitylab.org.