Martin Luther King Jr. Service To Be Held at Emmanuel Baptist Church on January 15

A service for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Monday, January 15.

The service will take place at 4:00 p.m. and feature keynote speaker Dr. Vicki Sapp.

The theme for the event is “Keep on Pushing” with the idea that the work that Dr. King started is now left to this generation to continue.

Dr. Sapp currently serves as the Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Affirmative Action, ADA Compliance Officer and Title IX Coordinator at SUNY Fredonia.

She is an Adjunct Professor in the Medical Education Department at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility and Belonging (DEIAB) Consultant for the Centers for Disease Control National Center for Emerging Zoonotic and Infectious Diseases Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion Surveillance Branch.

Dr. Sapp is a native New Yorker from the South Bronx. She is a first-generation college graduate three times over; undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate degrees. Her research, scholarship and advocacy focus on diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice initiatives in higher education and healthcare.