Marvin House Hosting Barbershop Quartet During Holiday Celebration

The Marvin House will host the barbershop quartet, Harmony Production Company, during their holiday celebration this Saturday.

The event will have two seatings on Saturday, December 6 at 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Doors will open a half hour before. The cost is $35 per person.

Luncheon served will be a pork loin stuffed with a cranberry sage stuffing with a winter berry glaze, mashed potatoes and green beans. For dessert they will serve a whipped cheesecake parfait with gingerbread crumble, coffee and tea.

To reserve a seat, call 716.488.6206 or email marvinhouse@marvinhouse.com.