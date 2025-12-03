WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Marvin House Hosting Barbershop Quartet During Holiday Celebration

Marvin House Hosting Barbershop Quartet During Holiday Celebration

By Leave a Comment

Harmony Production Company is David Lewis, Dan McLaughlin, David King, and George Jarrell

The Marvin House will host the barbershop quartet, Harmony Production Company, during their holiday celebration this Saturday.

The event will have two seatings on Saturday, December 6 at 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Doors will open a half hour before. The cost is $35 per person.

Luncheon served will be a pork loin stuffed with a cranberry sage stuffing with a winter berry glaze, mashed potatoes and green beans. For dessert they will serve a whipped cheesecake parfait with gingerbread crumble, coffee and tea.

To reserve a seat, call 716.488.6206 or email marvinhouse@marvinhouse.com.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.