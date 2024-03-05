Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s Master Gardener training classes start tonight.

The 14-week training class occurs every other Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 28 Parkside Drive in Ellicottville. There is a remote Zoom option available. Tuition is $125.00.

The Master Gardener Program is a national program of trained volunteers who work in partnership with their county Cooperative Extension office to expand educational outreach throughout the community by providing home gardeners with research-based information.

The training program includes a core course in gardening, as well as refresher classes, field trips and workshops to enhance expertise and ability to communicate information related to ecological gardening and related topics to the public.

Each Master Gardener Volunteer is expected to maintain 35 hours of volunteer time per year, which can be completed through community gardening efforts, educational presentations, fundraising for the Master Gardener Program, professional development meetings, and other gardening projects.

Those interested in the training course should contact Master Gardener Program Coordinator Shannon Rinow at smr336@cornell.edu or apply online https://chautauqua.cce.cornell.edu/gardening/master-gardener-volunteer-program