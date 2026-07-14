Master Gardeners Evening In The Garden To Focus On Hummingbirds

The Chautauqua County Master Gardeners’ Evening In The Garden event will focus on hummingbirds this month.

The free educational event takes place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 15 at the new Demonstration Garden located at 301 James Street in Jamestown in front of the JCC Science Building.

The event will feature presentations and activities focused on attracting and supporting hummingbirds and creating productive garden spaces:

Hummingbirds: Creating a Backyard Haven — presented by Dinah Hovey and Colleen Brentley

and Hummingbird Activity —20 participants will have the opportunity to create a hummingbird swing to take home, led by Dinah Hovey and Colleen Brentley

Companion Planting — presented by Heather Greenfield and Rose Colucci

In addition, all attendees will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win a special hummingbird-themed gift basket.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a reusable cup. The event will be held rain or shine.

Evening In The Garden programs provide an opportunity for community members to learn practical gardening techniques, explore the Master Gardeners’ Demonstration Garden, and connect with fellow gardening enthusiasts. For further questions, please call 716-664-9502 ext. 203 or email chautauquaag@cornell.edu.