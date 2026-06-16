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Master Gardeners Hosting ‘Evening In The Garden’ June 17

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The Chautauqua County Master Gardeners will host Evening In The Garden this Wednesday at Jamestown Community College.

The event takes place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17 at the new Demonstration Garden in front of the JCC Science Building.

This free event will feature presentations on:

  • Pollinators with Pat Martonis
  • Verma Composting with Shannon Rinow
  • Mosquito Traps with Cynthia Carlson

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and reusable cup. The event will be held rain or shine.

For further questions, please call 716-664-9502 ext. 203 or email chautauquaag@cornell.edu.

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