May 2 Is Stamp Out Hunger Day

This Saturday is Stamp Out Hunger Day.

Coordinated each year by the United Way and the National Association of Letter Carriers, Stamp Out Hunger is the largest single-day food drive in the country.

Held each year on the second Saturday in May, this collection drive provides much needed food to pantries throughout the United States. Donations remain local. Residents simply have to leave non-perishable food items out by their mail box Saturday for letter carriers to pick-up.

Last year, the Mayville Post collected 28 tubs and many more bags of non-perishable food, totaling 750 pounds, which was then donated to the Mayville Food Pantry.

The annual collection drive is now in its 32nd year and United Way has been partnering with NALC to promote and support the event ever since 1994.

Collection drives such as this are greatly needed locally, as is evidenced by the numbers. In Chautauqua County, 48% of households struggle to get by. Of that number, 18% of households are living in poverty and 30% are ALICE households. ALICE is a United Way acronym which stands for “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.” In Chautauqua County, one in every two households have individuals and families who work but are unable to meet their basic needs.

For more information, visit www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive.