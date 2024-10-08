Mayor Ecklund Says 2025 Budget Is ‘Tough’

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund says the 2025 budget is a “tough one.”

Ecklund will present her executive budget at 4:00 p.m. today. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall.

At the City Council work session Monday night, Ecklund said the budget will be a “work in progress” up until the presentation, “I will be very clear on what we are facing. It shouldn’t be a surprise to most of you as you sit here, but, word to the wise.. don’t bank on any ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money.”

Ecklund said there will be some moving targets while the budget review process gets underway, “(Comptroller) Ericka (Thomas) has nailed down as far as our price of retirement, insurance, and things like that, but there are some risks and gambles we are taking and some things that we are waiting for final numbers on, so just keep that in mind.”

City Council will begin to hear budget presentations from City Departments starting at the Monday, October 21 work session. Council will likely vote on the budget at the November 25 voting session as that’s the last Monday available for a meeting before the December 1 deadline.