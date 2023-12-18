Mayor-Elect Ecklund Is Working On Transition Plans

Mayor-Elect Kim Ecklund is deep into her transition plans to take over leading the City of Jamestown in the new year.

Ecklund said as of December 12, she has retired after 34 years from her position with eSolutions Furniture, formerly known as Bush Industries.

She also has put together her transition team, “So, as of right now, Joe Bellitto is serving on the transition team from the finance side. On the law side, I have former corporation counsel and attorney Rick Sotir. I have Steve Maggio, who brings a wealth of expertise from the private sector and the union background. And internally in city hall, I have Mark Dean serving because we have some big projects going on in city hall.”

Ecklund said when it comes to appointments she’ll be making, she has been meeting with prospective employees, “I have appointments with a couple more existing department heads within the city. I’ve met with some of them who are interested to stay and I would say I’m in a pretty good position as far as three or four or them. There are some lingering ones I have left to decide and, of course, I left for last the ones that will be in my office.”

Ecklund said she may bring forward some of those appointments at her Inauguration on January 1.

The inauguration will take place at noon in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. It is open to the public as it also will be an official meeting of the Jamestown City Council.

Both the Mayor and City Council members will be sworn in at that ceremony.