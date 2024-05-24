Mayville Man Arrested On Arson Charges For Fulton St. Fire

A Mayville man has been arrested on arson charges for a recent fire on Fulton Street.

Jamestown Police report Jamestown Fire and Alstar Ambulance responded to a fire at a condemned residence at 234 Fulton Street the morning of Sunday, May 19.

Police found a victim at a nearby location who had suffered serious injuries from the fire after having to jump out of a second floor window to escape.

The victim was sent to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment before being taken to another hospital outside the area for treatment of burns and injuries.

Fire investigators determined the fire was caused by arson. Investigators arrested 34-year old Eric Courtier for intentionally setting the residence on fire, knowing that the victim was inside. He is charged with First Degree Arson and First Degree Assault. Courtier is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail without bail.