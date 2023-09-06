Mayville Man Charged In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

A Mayville man has been charged in the crash that killed two motorcycle riders in the town of North Harmony.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports 42-year old Stefan Parkhurst is charged with operating without insurance, operating while registration suspended/revoked, Improper Turn, Moved from lane unsafely, Failed to yield right of way on left turn, and Reckless Driving.

Deputies say Parkhurst was driving a pickup truck on Route 394 Sunday afternoon when he turned left into the path of a motorcycle driven by 64-year old John Honan of Amherst.

The collision resulted in the death of Honan and his passenger, 53-year old Rhonda Honan of Amherst.