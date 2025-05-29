Mayville Man Receive Life In Prison For Sex Trafficking

A Mayville man will serve life in prison for sex trafficking a minor.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 51-year old William A. Quinones was convicted by a federal jury of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and sex trafficking of a minor.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Aaron Mango and Franz Wright, who handled the prosecution of the case, stated that in July 2021, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that Quinones had been sexually abusing two children over the past eight years. A subsequent investigation identified a total of four minor victims. During interviews with investigators, the victims stated that Quinones raped or attempted to rape and sexually abused them. Quinones threatened them with violence or threatened to hurt their families if they disclosed what he was doing. Quinones had regular sexual contact with one minor victim, referred to in the indictment, beginning when she was eight years old, as often as three to four times each week. The minor victim told investigators that Quinones started paying her in exchange for sexual contact, beginning when she was 13 years old until age 16 years old. On one occasion, Quinones took her to Erie, PA, to pick up drugs. Prior to returning home, Quinones stopped at a motel to engage in sexual intercourse. During the course of the sexual abuse, Quinones repeatedly raped and physically abused her.

Quinones was sentenced to life in prison in U.S. District Court.