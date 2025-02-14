The Mayville Winterfest kicks off today.

The three-day event, being hosted by Inspire Good of WNY Inc., will include the ice castle, the fireworks, a local band onsite Saturday night, sledding hills, a Kids Zone, carriage rides, food vendors, and many collaborative community events and activities. The Mayville village green also is involved where the wooden ice castle will be on display and ice ball bowling will take place.

At 6:00 p.m. tonight, there will be the dedication and lighting of the Ice castle at Lakeside Park. Food trucks will be available at the park, starting at 5:00 p.m. Local restaurants will have live music performances and the Chautauqua Suites will feature arts and crafts vendors.

Activities continue on Saturday with food trucks, demonstrations, and kids activities at Lakeside Park. A Hop On-Hop Off Shuttle will run from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday with six local stops between North Portage Street and Chautauqua Suites on Route 394.

Warming fires and a Bonfire will be available Saturday night with Fireworks being set off at 8:00 p.m.

Activities continue at the park and in the community through Sunday.

Parking is $5 at Lakeside Park.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/MayvilleWinterFestival