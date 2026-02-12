Mayville Winterfest Set For Feb. 13-15

The Mayville Winterfest will take place Friday through Sunday.

The event, put on by Inspire Good of WNY Inc. in cooperation with the village of Mayville and other local businesses and individuals, will take place February 13 through 15 at Lakeside Park.

The opening ceremony will be Friday night at 6:00 p.m., featuring a bonfire lighting that will stay lit through the weekend. There also will be fireworks at dusk.

Saturday will feature kids activities, ice ball bowling, wood carving, and music by the Porcelain Bus Drivers later in the day with fireworks at dusk.

Sunday will feature a cornhole tournament, 5K, pet parade, and more.

The Ice Castle, food trucks, a DJ, crafts, sledding hill, kids zone and more will be featured all three days of the festival. A craft and vendor show will take place at Chautauqua Suites on Saturday and Sunday

For more information, visit https://mayvillewinterfest.com/