McClurg Museum Holding Open House Sunday, November 19

The McClurg Museum in Westfield will hold a “Just Desserts” open house this weekend.

The event will take place from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday November 19.

The event, sponsored by the Chautauqua County Historical Society, is free and open to the public and is part of the Christmas in Westfield program. Refreshments will be served.

Guests are welcome to explore the museum’s rooms and collections during the open house. Collections of curated and antique ornaments will be featured in decorations on the first floor.

For more information on upcoming Chautauqua County Historical Society programs and events, visit cchsmcclurg.org, contact the historical society at 716-326-2977, or email info@cchsmcclurg.org.