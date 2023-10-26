Meet The Candidates Forum Airs Live On WRFA Tonight

A Meet the Candidates Forum will be held tonight on WRFA.

The event will present the candidates who are participating in contested races for the 2023 Jamestown City Council elections.

Candidates who are able to participate in tonight’s event will include:

Ward 1 Democratic Candidate Travis Knight

Ward 3 incumbent Democrat Regina Brackman

Ward 3 Republican candidate Robert Reedy II

Ward 4 incumbent Democrat Marie Carrubba

Ward 4 Republican Candidate Joe Paterniti

Ward 5 incumbent Republican Bill Reynolds

Ward 6 incumbent Republican Andrew Faulkner

Ward 6 Democratic candidate Vanessa Weinert

At Large Republican Candidate Russ Bonfiglio

At Large incumbent Republican Randy Daversa

At Large Democratic candidate Alyssa Porter

At Large incumbent Republican Jeff Russell

Candidates will have the opportunity to share details about their campaign and platform. WRFA public affairs director Julia Ciesla-Hanley, Media One Group‘s Terry Frank, and a representative from the Jamestown Post-Journal will also pose a series of questions for each candidate.

The forum will be broadcast live from 6 to 8pm on WRFA radio (107.9 FM or streaming at www.WRFALP.com/Streaming) and also live streamed on WRFA’s YouTube Channel.

The forum is intended to help inform voters in Jamestown on each of the candidates prior to Election Day on Tuesday, November 7.