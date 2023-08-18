Melissa Emerson to Serve as Innovation Center Principal

Longtime Jamestown Public Schools administrator Melissa Emerson will serve as principal of the Innovation Center at Rogers School.

Emerson will help oversee the development of the center’s programs as well as the classroom space that will be temporarily occupied by students and staff from Fletcher Elementary School.

She just completed her 16th school year as principal of Washington Middle School, beginning her career with JPS in 1992 as a math teacher.

Rogers Elementary School will temporarily host three classrooms of students from Fletcher for the duration of the 2023-24 school year, due to capital project work that will impact the school’s instructional space. Phase Three of the Center’s opening will include career and technical education programming that is slated to begin during the 2024-25 school year.

The Jamestown School Board has approved the appointment of Ericka Alm to replace Emerson as the next principal of Washington Middle School.

Alm currently serves as a principal in the Warren County School District.

She holds a bachelor of art and sciences degree in Adolescence Education and History from the State University of New York at Fredonia and a Master’s Degree of Science in Special Education from Mercyhurst College. She also received her New York State School Building Leader and School District Leader certifications from Gannon University.

Alm resides in Jamestown with her husband, Stefan, and two children.