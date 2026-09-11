Mental Health Association’s Art In Recovery Exhibit Takes Place Tonight

The Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County will hold its 2026 Jamestown Art in Recovery Exhibit tonight at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

The exhibit event takes place from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the undercroft of the church, located at 410 North Main Street, with the entrance off East Fourth Street.

The show will feature a variety of works created by participants in the weekly Art in Recovery group facilitated by MHA staffer Brandon Griggs. The works are artistic expressions of the participants’ own creativity and personal recovery.

Everyone is welcome to this free exhibit made possible in part by support from the United Arts Appeal of Chautauqua County Projects Pool Grants Program. Light refreshments will be served.

The MHA is a peer recovery center offering support groups and individual coaching for people looking to improve their lives, deepen wellness, thrive in recovery, or to support those on a recovery path. Peers use their personal stories to help people find recovery in their own lives in their own way.

Art in Recovery is one of the numerous groups and classes that meet weekly in the MHA’s Jamestown recovery center at Door 14 in the rear of the Gateway Center at 31 Water Street.

All MHA services are free. To learn more, call (716) 661-9044 or visit MHAChautauqua.org or Facebook.com/MHAChautauqua.