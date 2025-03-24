Mental Health Association’s Dunkirk Center Temporarily Closed

The Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County’s North County Recovery Center is temporarily closed.

Executive Director Michael Nordin announced that the closure of the center at Grace Lutheran Church is “due to some issues with the Dunkirk space.”

Nordin apologized for any inconvenience this will cause and said he will announce when it reopens.

Anyone in recovery from substance use or mental health disorders can reach out to the Jamestown center in the Gateway Building for help.

The Jamestown center phone number is (716) 661-9044, and the email address is info@MHAChautauqua.org.

Coaches are also available to meet in Dunkirk, away from MHA’s site.

For more information, visit MHAChautauqua.org