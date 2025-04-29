Mental Health Awareness Month Toolkit Made Available By County

A Mental Health Awareness Month Toolkit is being released by Chautauqua County as part of Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

This year’s theme, “Small Steps. Big Impact,” highlights the power of everyday actions in fostering a community that supports mental well-being. The toolkit provides a variety of resources to engage the public, including art contest details, educator tips, social media content, Facebook profile frames, and information on the #MentalHealthRocksCHQ campaign.

A key feature of the toolkit is the 2025 MHAM Art Contest, which encourages creativity as a way to reflect on mental health and wellness. Entries will be accepted from April 1 through May 23, 2025.

The toolkit is available for download now by visiting https://chqgov.com/mental-health-awareness-month-2025 or Tapestrychq.com.