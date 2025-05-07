MHA Dunkirk Site Reopens

The Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County’s Dunkirk location has officially reopened.

Regular services have returned as of May 6 to the agency located in Grace Lutheran Church at 601 Eagle Street. MHA’s Dunkirk hours will again be Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The center has been closed since late March because of a building problem whose remediation is now completed.

The MHA is a peer recovery center offering support groups and individual coaching for people looking to improve their lives, deepen wellness, thrive in recovery, or support those on a recovery path. Trained peers offer a unique perspective to share their experience and knowledge to help others to navigate community services and access treatment and basic life needs by providing support through a complicated system.

All MHA services, including xylazine wound care kits and fentanyl test kits, are free.

For more information, visit MHAChautauqua.org.