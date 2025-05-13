MHA Holding Job Fair Wednesday

The Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County will hold its first Job Fair this Wednesday.

Anyone looking for work is invited to come to the Job Fair between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm., Wednesday, May 14 at the Jamestown recovery center in the Gateway Building, Door 14, 31 Water Street.

Businesses and organizations that will have tables include Blackstone Advanced Technologies, Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant, Goodskills Career Builder, Infinity Resources Staffing Center, Manpower, Molina Healthcare, Prevention Works, and The Resource Center.

Assisted by MHA Peer Specialist Gordy Frederes, OPEN Program Peer Justin Jimenez is coordinating the event. They will be at MHA’s table to answer any job questions, and new bilingual Spanish Outreach Peer Danny Rosario will be available to help participants. OPEN (Occupational Peer Empowerment Network) is the MHA program focused on workforce development, helping lift people out of poverty by overcoming barriers to gaining, maintaining, and thriving as employees.

The MHA is a peer recovery center offering support groups and individual coaching for people looking to improve their lives, deepen wellness, thrive in recovery, or support those on a recovery path. Trained peers offer a unique perspective to share their experience and knowledge to help others to navigate community services and access treatment and basic life needs by providing support through a complicated system.

All MHA services are free.

To learn more about the Mental Health Association, call (716) 661-9044 or visit MHAChautauqua.org