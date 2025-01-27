MHA Promotes Michael Nordin To Executive Director

The Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County has announced the promotion of former Program Director Michael Nordin to his new position as executive director.

MHA Board President Sarah Tranum said in a media release, “Mike brings a wealth of experience to this role, having served as the program director of MHA since 2018. His commitment to mental health advocacy and his vision for growth and collaboration will strengthen our work to support individuals and families in our community.”

Nordin replaces former Executive Director Steven Cobb.

A graduate of Warren (Pa.) Area High School and Jamestown Community College’s Occupational Therapy Assistant program, Nordin is a Licensed Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant. After working at Lutheran Social Services, he was part of JCC’s OTA program staff, where he first became connected with the Mental Health Association.

Nordin and his wife live in Warren and have three children and two grandchildren.

The MHA is a peer recovery center offering support groups and individual coaching for people looking to improve their lives, deepen wellness, thrive in recovery, or support those on a recovery path. Trained peers offer a unique perspective to share their experience and knowledge to help others to navigate community services and access treatment and basic life needs by providing support through a complicated system.

For more information about MHA, call (716) 661-9044 or visit MHAChautauqua.org