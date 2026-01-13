MHA Receives Grant To Assist Dunkirk Operations

The Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County’s Dunkirk office is receiving a financial boost.

MHA Executive Director Michael Nordin announced that the MHA has received an award of $11,000 from the Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation (NCCF). Nordin said, “This grant will cover the costs for rent and supplies for our North County program for all of 2026.”

MHA’s North County recovery center is at Grace Lutheran Church, 601 Eagle Street in Dunkirk. It is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.