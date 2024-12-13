MHA Receives Grant To Hire Bilingual Peer Specialist

The Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County has received a grant to hire a bilingual peer specialist.

The Hultquist Foundation accepted the MHA’s proposal to hire a bilingual peer who will serve in both the Dunkirk and Jamestown recovery centers.

The MHA said having a bilingual peer specialist plays a vital role in the Spanish-speaking community by creating a nurturing environment for those who understand the unique cultural differences, language barriers, and specific challenges this community faces. This supportive network fosters a deep sense of belonging, enabling individuals to openly share their experiences and effectively communicate their needs. By connecting with peers who have experienced similar challenges, Spanish-speaking community members gain the confidence to navigate life’s complexities, drawing strength from shared experiences.

Anyone who is interested in the position may find more information about qualifications, responsibilities, and benefits by visiting MHAChautauqua.org/NewPeer.