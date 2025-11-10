MHA Veterans Group To Meet Weds., Accepting Hats, Gloves Donations

While the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County will be closed on November 11 for Veterans Day, they will have their weekly Veterans Group meeting on Wednesday.

The MHA Veterans Group will meet 11:00 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, November 12.

The group is facilitated by MHA Finance Director and Air Force veteran Jill Marsh who shared, “This group is for veterans and people who have had veterans in their families. We have trivia, play games, eat a small lunch, and help veterans receive the support that they need. We are peer-to-peer run. We give veterans a safe place to gather and share their military experiences.”

Any veteran or family member is welcome to join the group at any time. Marsh can be reached at (716) 661-9044 or Jill.Marsh@MHAChautauqua.org for more information.

Marsh is encouraging people to donate new men’s and women’s hats and gloves for participants who are unhoused or don’t have enough money to buy what they need to keep warm.

Donations of hats and gloves for adults are being accepted through Thursday, November 20 at the Jamestown MHA location between 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Marsh requests that no children’s items or other clothing be dropped off.

The Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County is a peer recovery center offering support groups and individual coaching for people looking to improve their lives, deepen wellness, thrive in recovery, or support those on a recovery path. Peers use their personal stories to help people find recovery in their own lives in their own way.

The Jamestown recovery center is located at Door 14 in the rear of the Gateway Center on 31 Water Street.

To learn more about the Mental Health Association, call (716) 661-9044 or visit MHAChautauqua.org or Facebook.com/MHAChautauqua.