Michael DiGiacomo Appointed as U.S. Attorney for Western District of NY

Michael DiGiacomo has been appointed as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi made the appointment on February 28 with DiGiacomo being sworn in March 3. He will serve as the U.S. Attorney for 120 days or until a Presidential nominee has been confirmed by the United States Senate.

DiGiacomo has been an Assistant U.S. Attorney since 2002. He began in the Narcotics and Violent Crimes Division, where he prosecuted multi-defendant narcotics traffickers. DiGiacomo then moved to the White Collar and General Crimes Division, where he served as Chief for 10 years, supervising 12 attorneys and a deputy chief. His White Collar prosecutions included child exploitation, defense procurement fraud, intellectual property violations, health care fraud, international parental kidnapping and immigration offenses. In addition, DiGiacomo serves as the computer hacking and intellectual property coordinator for the Western District of New York.

Prior to joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, DiGiacomo was an attorney in private practice in Buffalo, NY.