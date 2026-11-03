Midterm Races, County Legislature Seats, And A Special City Council Ward Race Are On Today’s Election Day Ballot

Midterm races, Chautauqua County Legislature seats, and even a City Council Ward race are all on the ballot for Election Day today.

Governor Kathy Hochul is running for a second four-year term on the Democrat and Working Families line against Republican and Conservative endorsed candidate Bruce Blakeman. Blakeman currently is the County Executive for Nassau County. For the Lieutenant Governor’s race, Adrienne Adams is running with Hochul and Todd Hood is running with Blakeman.

Voters in the 23rd Congressional District will have to choose between incumbent Republican Nick Langworthy and Democrat Aaron Gies.

Two other statewide offices on the ballot include incumbent State Attorney General Letitia James on the Democratic and Working Families line facing Saritha Komatireddy on the Republican and Conservative lines.

And incumbent State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is running on the Democratic and Working Families lines. He is facing Joseph Hernandez on the Republican and Conservative lines.

In State Legislative races, incumbent State Senator George Borrello is running on the Republican and Conservative lines for the 57th District against Victoria Guite-Williams on the Democrat and Working Families Party lines. Incumbent Assemblyman Andrew Molitor is also running on the Republican and Conservatives lines against Thomas Carle who is running on the Democrat and Working Families Party lines.

In Chautauqua County races, the County Sheriff race is unopposed with incumbent Jim Quattrone running on the Republican and Conservative lines.

In the race for Family Court Judge, incumbent Michael Sullivan is running on the Republican and Conservative lines with Alexandria Moss running on the Democrat and Working Families lines.

Six of 19 seats on the Chautauqua County Legislature have candidates running unopposed. That includes District 2 Democrat Bob Bankoski, District 4 Democrat Sandra Lewis, District 5 Republican Jason Merritt, District 8 Republican Pierre Chagnon, District 14 Republican Dan Pavlock, and District 17 Republican Travis Heiser.

Other County Legislature races are as follows:

In District 1, incumbent Democrat Marcus Buchanan is running on the Democrat and Working Families lines against Colby Garza who is running on the Republican and Conservative lines.

In District 3, incumbent Republican Bob Scudder’s name appears on the Republican and Conservative lines with Michael Lee on the Democratic line.

In District 6, incumbent Republican Tom Harmon is running on the Republican and Conservative lines with Kevin O’Connell on the Democrat and Working Families line.

In District 7, incumbent Republican John Penhollow is running on the Republican and Conservative lines. Carla Rodriguez is running on the Democrat and Working Families lines.

In Jamestown District 9, Democrat Vince DeJoy, who resigned last month due to moving out of the district, will still have his name on the ballot. Should he win, his new term will be filled by Democrat Chuck Nazzaro who has filled his vacant seat on the Legislature. John Vogan is running on the Republican and Conservatives lines.

In Jamestown-Ellicott District 10, Republican incumbent Jamie Gustafson, who is running on the Republican and Conservative lines, will face Julie Jackson-Forsberg on the Democrat and Working Families lines.

In Jamestown District 11, Democratic incumbent Bob Whitney is running against Jeremy Maggio who appears on the Republican and Conservative lines.

In Jamestown District 12, Democratic incumbent Fred Larson is running on the Democrat and Working Families lines against Brent Sheldon on the Republican and Conservative lines. Sheldon currently serves as the Ward 1 Council member on the Jamestown City Council.

In Jamestown District 13, Democratic incumbent Tom Nelson is running on the Democrat and Working Families lines against Andrew Faulkner on the Republican and Conservative lines. Faulkner serves as Ward 6 Council member on the Jamestown City Council

In District 15, Republican incumbent Lisa Vanstrom is running on the Republican and Conservative lines against Democrat Nikki Pierce.

In District 16, Republican incumbent Dalton Anthony is running on the Republican and Conservative lines against Christopher DeBlass who appears on the Democrat and Working Families lines.

In District 18, Republican incumbent Marty Proctor is running on the Republican and Conservative lines against Democrat Dan Morton.

In District 19, incumbent Fred Johnson is running on the Republican and Conservative lines against John Hamels who appears on the Democrat and Working Families lines.

In the City of Jamestown, a special election for the Ward 2 City Council seat is being held between Bryan Bigelow on the Republican and Conservative lines and Democrat Jason Sample. The winner of that race will fill out the remainder of that seat’s term following the death of Tony Dolce in July 2026. Bigelow is currently filling the vacancy until December 31, 2026.

There are four seats open for the 8th Judicial State Supreme Court Justices. Running on the Democrat and Working Families lines are Craig Bucki and Anne Joynt. Running on the Democrat, Republican, and Working Families Party lines is Michael Amodeo. Running on the Democrat, Republican, and Conservatives lines is Robert Richardson. And on the Republican and Conservative lines are Deanne Tripi and Jonathan Hickey. Robert Vario is running on the Conservative line.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. in Chautauqua County.

For voting information, including sample ballots and voting locations, visit VoteChautauqua.com

We’ll have Election Night coverage starting at 8pm tonight on 107.9 WRFA-LP.