Mislabeled Ritz Cracker Sandwiches Recalled For Risk To Those With Peanut Allergies

A batch of Ritz cracker sandwiches is being recalled as they’re potentially mislabeled and could pose a risk to those with peanut allergies.

Mondelēz Global LLC issued a voluntary recall “out of an abundance of caution” of 70 cases of its Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker sandwiches after the company discovered the cases were inadvertently shipped to a limited number of retailers in eight states.

The affected cartons include individually wrapped packs that may be incorrectly labeled as a cheese variety even though the product may be a peanut butter variety, according to the company. The outer cartons of the affected products are labeled correctly, however, and provide an allergen advisory statement indicating that the product “contains peanuts.”

There haven’t been any reports of injury or illness related to the recalled products but people with a peanut allergy or a severe sensitivity to peanuts may be at risk for serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat the mislabeled product.

The affected products were shipped to New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Here’s what to look for on the package:

27.6 oz. Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, 20 count, 6-pack carton

UPC: 44000 07584 2

Best When Used By Dates: Jan. 8, 2026 and Jan 15, 2026

“AE” plant code only (located on the top of the package)

Cartons containing only Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches and either Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches or Ritz Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Packs with different Best When Used By dates and plant codes aren’t affected by the recall, the company says.

If you’ve purchased the recalled products, the company says those with a peanut allergy should not eat the products and throw them away. Consumers wishing to contact the company can do so by calling 1-844-366-1171 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET.