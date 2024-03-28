Modified Football Returning To Jamestown Public Schools

Modified football will be returning to the Jamestown Public Schools‘ athletic program.

The Jamestown School Board approved funding the return of the sport.

Athletic Director Ben Drake and Varsity Football Coach Tom Langworthy said bringing back modified football is to, “enhance the development of our modified student-athletes by adding more games to the modified schedule and against new opponents not available in our current youth football model.”

The proposal to shift modified football back to the Jamestown Public Schools was made in collaboration with the Jamestown Area Midget Football League leadership.

Three separate 7th and 8th grade combined teams will play at Jefferson, Persell, and Washington middle schools, restoring the middle school teams that existed up until 2009. Jamestown students interested in playing football between the ages 8-11 (grades 3-6) will continue to be able to participate in the JV and Varsity levels of the Jamestown Midget Football League with flag football being available to 6-7 year olds.

More information will be provided as details are finalized.