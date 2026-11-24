The Jamestown School Board has approved the appointment of Moira Foley to serve as the next assistant principal of the Raymond J. Fashano Technical Academy.

Foley will begin her service to the district November 30, 2026. She joins Jamestown Public Schools after serving the Broome-Tioga BOCES as an assistant principal at the East Learning Center, an alternative middle/high school, where she oversaw instruction across multiple programs, including Phoenix Rising Middle School — a 7th and 8th grade program, Crossroads Explorers, a ninth grade program, Crossroads Expeditions, a New York State alternative assessment program, and an alternative senior high school. Prior to her service in the southern tier, she served as a special education teacher at Orchard Park Central School District, the East Aurora Union Free School District, and the Stanley G. Falk School in Kenmore.

A native of Hamburg, she received her bachelor’s degree from Niagara University and both her master’s and administrative degrees from SUNY Buffalo State.