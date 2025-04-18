Monroe & More Approved $200,000 Equipment Loan By JLDC

The Jamestown Local Development Corporation has approved an additional $200,000 loan for Monroe & More LLC to purchase new equipment.

The company had received a $150,000 loan in October from the JLDC for equipment purchases as well.

Monroe & More owner Dylan Monroe said business is going well and the purchase of a portable gutter machine that forms seamless gutters, a spray foam insulation unit, and a dump truck are needed.

While the company does general contracting, they hope the purchase of the dump truck will help them get bids awarded for home demolitions in the City.

The loan will still need approval from the Jamestown City Council as the amount is over $100,000.