Monthly Alternate Parking Starts Today in Jamestown

Monthly alternate parking starts today in the City of Jamestown.

Vehicles should park only on the odd-numbered side of the street during odd-numbered months and only on the even-numbered side of the street during even-numbered months.

Vehicles should be moved at 10 a.m. on the first day of each month.

While the current City code has this rule in effect until September 30, Jamestown City Council is expected to review and vote on a resolution this month to change the code to extend monthly alternate parking until November 1.