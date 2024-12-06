WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / More Than $2.1 Million In State Roadwork Coming To Chautauqua County

More Than $2.1 Million In State Roadwork Coming To Chautauqua County

By Leave a Comment

Route 60/North Main Street in the City of Jamestown

Chautauqua County will receive more than $2.1 million to make highways more resilient to extreme weather.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the funding as part of $100 million statewide for projects in 70 locations.

In Chautauqua County, $1.4 million will be used to resurface Route 474 from Route 76 to Eddy Road with $709,000 going toward the resurfacing of Route 60 from the Jamestown City line to the Washington Street bridge.

Paving will begin next spring

The funding comes from the Infrastructure and Jobs Act.

Hochul said, “Between extreme heat in the summer, devastating winter storms and the ongoing saga of freeze-thaw cycles, New York’s roads take a pounding from extreme weather in all seasons, and this investment takes direct aim at rejuvenating some of the State highways most impacted by extreme weather.”

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.