More Than $2.1 Million In State Roadwork Coming To Chautauqua County

Chautauqua County will receive more than $2.1 million to make highways more resilient to extreme weather.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the funding as part of $100 million statewide for projects in 70 locations.

In Chautauqua County, $1.4 million will be used to resurface Route 474 from Route 76 to Eddy Road with $709,000 going toward the resurfacing of Route 60 from the Jamestown City line to the Washington Street bridge.

Paving will begin next spring

The funding comes from the Infrastructure and Jobs Act.

Hochul said, “Between extreme heat in the summer, devastating winter storms and the ongoing saga of freeze-thaw cycles, New York’s roads take a pounding from extreme weather in all seasons, and this investment takes direct aim at rejuvenating some of the State highways most impacted by extreme weather.”