More Than 20 Local Manufacturers Explore Opportunities With NY SMART I-Corridor

More than 20 local manufacturers recently met to explore opportunities connected to the NY SMART I-Corridor and regional semiconductor supply chain.

Presented through the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG) Workforce Development work group, the luncheon brought together business leaders, economic development partners, and industry representatives to discuss how specified Chautauqua County companies may be able to participate in future supplier, contracting, and business development opportunities connected to the NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub.

Chautauqua County Deputy County Executive for Economic Development, CCIDA CEO, and CCPEG Advisory Board Co-Chair Mark Geise said that it’s important to make sure Chautauqua County businesses are connected to the major economic opportunities taking shape across the region, “The NY SMART I-Corridor has the potential to create new opportunities throughout the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing supply chain, and we want our local manufacturers to understand where they may fit and what resources are available to them. Bringing these resources and experts directly to Chautauqua County gives our companies an opportunity to ask questions, make connections, and begin considering what steps they may need to take to compete for future business as it relates to semiconductors.”

The program assembled representatives from several organizations directly involved in regional business development, workforce development, supply chain activation, research, and commercialization efforts associated with the NY SMART I-Corridor. Speakers included representatives from Invest Buffalo Niagara, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, Insyte Consulting, the University at Buffalo Center for Supply Chain Analytics, and the University at Buffalo Center of Excellence in Materials Informatics.

Their presentations provided local businesses with perspectives on several components of the initiative. Invest Buffalo Niagara is helping connect semiconductor and advanced manufacturers with regional resources and supply chain opportunities, while the Buffalo Niagara Partnership is working with employers and workforce training organizations to strengthen the semiconductor talent pipeline. The University at Buffalo Center for Supply Chain Analytics is leading the Supply Chain Activation Network component of the NY SMART I-Corridor, which is focused on helping regional firms evaluate opportunities to pivot or expand into the semiconductor supply chain. UB’s Center of Excellence in Materials Informatics also helps connect companies with university expertise, research capabilities, funding, and commercialization resources.

The luncheon followed CCIDA’s announcement earlier this year that Chautauqua County was selected to be included in the NY SMART I-Corridor. “SMART” stands for Semiconductor Manufacturing and Research Technology. The statewide initiative is designed to strengthen semiconductor manufacturing, research, commercialization, workforce development, and supply chain capacity across Upstate New York. The corridor spans the Buffalo, Rochester, Ithaca, and Syracuse metropolitan statistical areas, along with the Auburn and Batavia micropolitan statistical areas, covering 11 core counties across Upstate New York. Outreach associated with the initiative is also extending into neighboring counties, including Chautauqua County, to help businesses understand how they may be able to participate in the growing semiconductor and advanced manufacturing ecosystem.

For existing Chautauqua County manufacturers, potential participation could include evaluating whether current products, processes, or capabilities can serve semiconductor companies and their suppliers, pursuing new certifications, investing in specialized equipment, or adapting production to meet emerging industry needs. The initiative also creates opportunities for businesses to connect with regional experts who can help them better understand supply chain, workforce, research, and commercialization resources.

Manufacturers that were unable to attend the luncheon but are interested in learning more about opportunities connected to the NY SMART I-Corridor are encouraged to contact the CCIDA at CCIDA@CCIDA.com or 716-661-8900.