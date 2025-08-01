More Than 4,500 Children In County Could Lose Health Coverage Under New Federal Policy

More than 4,500 children in Chautauqua County could lose their health coverage when the new policy from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) takes effect in 2027.

Governor Kathy Hochul warned that a new federal policy threatens to disrupt health coverage for more than 750,000 young children across New York State.

She said, “This misguided policy threatens the progress we’ve made in keeping young children connected to care during the most critical years of their development. We will use every tool at our disposal to protect access to Medicaid and Child Health Plus for the more than 750,000 young children across New York State who depend on it for a healthy start in life.”

New York recently implemented a policy ensuring continuous coverage for children from birth to age six enrolled in Medicaid and Child Health Plus, shielding them from losing coverage due to changes in family circumstances. Gaps in coverage for young children can be detrimental to their long-term health and well-being. These experiences can have negative long-term implications for children’s mental and physical health, educational attainment, and financial security.

A letter from CMS outlined the federal government’s decision to phase out programs that provide continuous Medicaid coverage for vulnerable populations, including New York’s new initiative. The CMS letter does not immediately revoke funding or end the program, but it indicates that federal officials will not support extensions or approve similar initiatives moving forward for the program that provides health insurance. This policy, implemented in January 2025, was approved under a federal 1115 demonstration waiver, ensures consistent access to medical care for children, regardless of short-term changes in family income.