Motorists Asked To Be Aware of Slow-Moving Vehicles During Harvest Season

Motorists are being asked to be aware of slow-moving vehicles during the harvest season.

Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock, and Field Crops Team work with agricultural producers who use a wide variety of vehicles to operate their farms.

They said motorists may find their commute slowed down by a Slow-Moving Vehicle (SMV) this summer including tractors hauling key farming implements, construction equipment traveling to their next job, and animal drawn vehicles. With summer beginning to fade into fall, corn silage harvest is about to begin for many farms to feed livestock for the winter. This harvest results in increased SMV traffic on the road, making it a good time to think about how to share the road to keep everyone safe.

Cornell Cooperative Extension offers these tips:

– Slow Down. When approaching slow-moving vehicles, reduce your speed to match theirs.

– Follow at a distance. Keep in mind that some SMV operators may have poor visibility because of the equipment they are towing and may not be able to see you.

– Pass with care. SMV’s often turn into hidden field driveways or unexpected places. Pass with caution and only when it’s safe to do so. Expect unanticipated movements like equipment turning into driveways or the swaying of towed equipment.