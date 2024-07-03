Municipal Band To Perform Patriotic Salute At Allen Park Bandshell July 3, 2024 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Jamestown Municipal Band The Jamestown Municipal Band will perform a Patriotic Salute at the Allen Park Bandshell tonight. The free concert starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Goranson Bandshell. The Allen Park Women’s Club will be selling refreshments. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)
