Municipal Band To Perform Patriotic Salute At Allen Park Bandshell

Jamestown Municipal Band

The Jamestown Municipal Band will perform a Patriotic Salute at the Allen Park Bandshell tonight.

The free concert starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Goranson Bandshell.

The Allen Park Women’s Club will be selling refreshments.

