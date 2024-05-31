Musky Fishing Season Begins June 1

Musky fishing season begins this Saturday in inland waters and on June 15 for Great Lakes waters in New York State.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Director Sean Mahar said that muskellunge are often referred to as the “fish of 10,000 casts.” He said they are considered the ultimate trophy by anglers who pursue them.

The St. Lawrence River, Upper Niagara River, and Chautauqua Lake are popular hotspots for trophy muskies. Other high-quality muskie waters are Waneta, Greenwood, Bear, and Cassadaga lakes, and the Susquehanna, Chenango, and Great Chazy rivers. In all, there are at least 13 lakes and 19 rivers that have muskellunge populations in New York State. Muskellunge are managed as a trophy fish in New York, reflected by minimum size regulations of 40 inches for inland waters and 54 inches for Great Lakes waters.

For tips on how to catch muskies, see “Muskie 101” at https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/freshwater-fishing/learn-to-fish/tips-skills/muskie-101