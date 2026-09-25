‘Mystery At The Marvin’ To Be Held In October

A “Mystery at the Marvin” will be held at the Marvin House in October.

The Elizabeth Warner Marvin Community House is inviting guests to experience an original interactive mystery presented at 7:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, October 3 and 4.

Created for the Marvin House’s 75th anniversary, guests will become part of a 1951 live radio broadcast featuring music, vintage commercials, and an episode from an ongoing mystery serial.

Clues, surprises, and intrigue will emerge throughout the Marvin House before, during, and after the show. Audience members must watch closely, listen carefully, and connect the details to solve the mystery by evening’s end.

The cast features accomplished performers, including veterans of some of the Jamestown area’s longest-running mystery productions and actors with extensive stage experience. Nelson Garifi stars as the chief inspector, alongside Jade Barber, Emily Blackwood, Karen Piazza Buck, David Niles, Julia Niles, Steve Riczker, and Dennis Webster. Cathy Gagliano serves as accompanist.

Admission is $35 per person or $30 for Marvin House members and includes beverages and refreshments. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited, reservations are required, and prepayment is preferred.

Reserve your place by calling 716-488-6206 or emailing marvinhouse@marvinhouse.com.