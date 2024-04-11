‘Napoleon Dynamite: A Conversation With Jon Heder & Efren Remirez’ Coming To The Reg

“Napoleon Dynamite: A Conversation with Jon Heder & Efren Ramirez” will be presented at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts on April 17.

The indie classic Napoleon Dynamite was released 20 years ago.

The evening includes a full screening of Napoleon Dynamite followed by a moderated discussion with cast members; Jon Heder (Napoleon) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro) who will appear live on-stage. There are also limited tickets available for a V.I.P. Meet & Greet with Heder and Ramirez that will take place before the movie showing and conversation.

The program will begin at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 17 in the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts theatre.

Tickets are available at the Reg Lenna Box Office at 116 East Third Street in Jamestown in person and by phone by calling 716-484-7070 between 12 until 5:00 p.m. Monday and Friday, and between 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesdays. You can also purchase them online at reglenna.com.