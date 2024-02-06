Narcan Vending Machines Now Available in Jamestown, Dunkirk

Narcan vending machines are now available in Dunkirk and Jamestown.

Evergreen Health installed a vending machine at Dunkirk Express at 81 East 5th Street in Dunkirk with the second machine is located at Evergreen Health at 320 Prather Avenue in Jamestown. Each machine is located outside of each building to allow for 24/7 access.

People can utilize the vending machines, which offer Naloxone Nasal Spray, also known as Narcan, Xylazine and Fentanyl test strips, and instructions to use by entering the access code, year of birth and zip code on the vending machine keypad. Once unlocked, the vending machine will dispense up to three free Narcan boxes and test Xylazine and Fentanyl test strips.

More information on local addiction-related resources can be found at CombatAddictionCHQ.com.

The Narcan vending machines were made possible by a grant from Matters Network, an electronic referral platform that refers patients with opioid use disorder from emergency departments, OB/GYN offices, correctional facilities, inpatient units, pre-hospital settings, etc. to community-based clinics across New York State.

Narcan is a life-saving medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. “Opioid” is an umbrella term that represents all compounds that bind to opioid receptors and ultimately modulate the transmission of pain signals, according to the Mayo Clinic. The most commonly used opioids include but are not limited to substances such as fentanyl, heroin, and many prescription painkillers.

if you or someone you know is experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately. Administering Narcan is not a substitute for emergency medical care for an overdose.