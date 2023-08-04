National Comedy Center Cuts Ribbon on Comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias Display

The National Comedy Center has cut the ribbon on a new display featuring comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.

The display features the jersey Iglesias wore during his record-breaking, sold-out performance at Dodger Stadium in 2022.

Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson said that performance, following the Pandemic, was a “bellwether for comedy,” “It showed the world that we were ready to laugh again. It showed that live, stand-up performance was back. But, so much more importantly in that moment, it was a moment you showed we could find unity with comedy when we needed it the most. There is no better artist to make that statement, because as you all know, Gabe Iglesias’ work has always been about bringing people together.”

Iglesias said he was honored to be part of the Center, “Yeah, it’s been 26 years. When I started, I had hair, hope, happiness, a house, I had all those things. (laughter) Now we’re here, yeah (laughter). But no, thank you very, very much and I hope everybody continues to come out and support this because it’s incredible especially in a time now where censorship for some reason is becoming a thing again. I think it’s important that we see where it was, where it goes, and what it could be.”

Iglesias performed at the Northwest Arena Thursday night as part of the Lucille Ball Comedy Fest.

For more information about the National Comedy Center and Comedy Festival, visit comedycenter.org.